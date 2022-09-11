One more day of rain tomorrow before we see a major streak of Fall-like weather.

Temperatures this week will be chilly to start.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Occasional showers can be expected throughout the evening as temperatures drop into the low 60s overnight. We could see some heavier rainfall to come out of some of these showers. Most of the rain will taper off by midnight with patchy fog rolling in behind the rain.

Rain will be spotty tonight, though fog could be possible
Rain will be spotty tonight, though fog could be possible(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be the last wet day for a while. We are going to remain overcast, so it will be kind of dreary. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s, so it’s also going to be a cold one. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 50s. The reason for the colder temperatures is because of a large cold front that will be racing through the day on Monday. This will bring much cooler temperatures and very dry conditions in behind it that will lead to the longest streak of dry days that we’ve seen in a while. Truely, Fall-like weather will be coming this week.

By Tuesday afternoon, the cold front will be well on its way, bringing us nice and dry...
By Tuesday afternoon, the cold front will be well on its way, bringing us nice and dry conditions.(WVVA WEATHER)
Before that though, we have to get through Monday.
Before that though, we have to get through Monday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We can expect these Fall-like conditions to stick around with us through the week. Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will be sitting around 70 degrees, and we won’t see much of a warm-up until Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s all this week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy
Football Friday, September 9: Part 3
Football Friday, September 9: Part 3
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
We could see some fog rolling in after the rain stops.
Rain to become more isolated tonight. Chance for more rain returns tomorrow.
Full forecast (9-9-2022)
Full forecast (9-9-2022)
TOMORROW
Football Friday looks nice, but we’re in for a damp weekend