One more day of rain tomorrow before we see a major streak of Fall-like weather.

Occasional showers can be expected throughout the evening as temperatures drop into the low 60s overnight. We could see some heavier rainfall to come out of some of these showers. Most of the rain will taper off by midnight with patchy fog rolling in behind the rain.

Rain will be spotty tonight, though fog could be possible (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be the last wet day for a while. We are going to remain overcast, so it will be kind of dreary. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s, so it’s also going to be a cold one. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 50s. The reason for the colder temperatures is because of a large cold front that will be racing through the day on Monday. This will bring much cooler temperatures and very dry conditions in behind it that will lead to the longest streak of dry days that we’ve seen in a while. Truely, Fall-like weather will be coming this week.

By Tuesday afternoon, the cold front will be well on its way, bringing us nice and dry conditions. (WVVA WEATHER)

Before that though, we have to get through Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We can expect these Fall-like conditions to stick around with us through the week. Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will be sitting around 70 degrees, and we won’t see much of a warm-up until Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s all this week.

