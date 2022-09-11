Free Car Won at Ramey / Red Cross Bingo Game

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -To promote the Red Cross’s summer of blood drives event, Ramey Chevrolet Princeton gave away a brand-new Chevy Spark. Everyone who gave blood during this event had a chance to win, with the lucky few being chosen to participate in a bingo game. The winner of this game was James Hughes, a man who started giving blood when his father was battling cancer.

“Well, several years ago, my dad had cancer and he fought that for a while. And it was in need of blood then, so that’s when I actually started giving blood. And kind of feathered out for a while after he passed and then here, about a year or so, I guess I started giving it back again, and – here we are today. It’s strange how the Lord works.”

Hughes says that this car couldn’t have come at a better time. He plans to give this car to his daughter so she will be able to drive to work.

Consolation prizes were also given out to those who didn’t win the car. Some of these prizes included gift cards or free oil changes at Ramey.

While Hughes was the big winner of the event, the real winners are those who were potentially saved because of his contribution. The Red Cross reminds everyone that fewer donations during the summer can cause shortages of blood for people who need it most.

