Rain to become more isolated tonight. Chance for more rain returns tomorrow.

Rain is soaking us here in the Two Virginias today. We are under a moderate/slight risk for excessive rainfall, so we could see some heavier pockets of rain. Showers will continue to remain pretty widespread until sundown. Overnight temps will drop to right around 60 degrees. We will see the rain break up a bit after sundown, leaving us with isolated showers and pockets of fog.

We could see some fog rolling in after the rain stops. (WVVA WEATHER)

The fog will remain with us through the morning hours on Sunday. Things will be overcast throughout most of the day, with the bulk of the rain returning after lunchtime. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot warmer sitting in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer, though we will still see some afternoon showers. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, we’re looking at more rain on Monday, but after the cold front sweeps through the area, we will dry up in a big way as we see very fall like weather, with sunny skies and high temps in the high 60s and low 70s.

