Football Friday, September 9: Part 3

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Buffalo 62 - Mount View 22

Greenbrier West 54 - Pocahontas County 0

- Cavaliers have outscored opponents 113-0 over first three games.

Greenbrier East 42 - Robert C. Byrd 14

Montcalm 24 - Paden City 8

-The Generals are out to the first 3-0 start in school history

Independence 70 - Poca 8

- Patriots have outscored opponents 170-8 over first three games.

Sherman 32 - River View 20

Nicholas County 71 - Wyoming East 7

Man 41 - Westside 0

