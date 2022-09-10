Football Friday, September 9: Part 3

Check out highlights and scores from Week 3
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Buffalo 62 - Mount View 22

Greenbrier West 54 - Pocahontas County 0

- Cavaliers have outscored opponents 113-0 over first three games.

Greenbrier East 42 - Robert C. Byrd 14

Montcalm 24 - Paden City 8

-The Generals are out to the first 3-0 start in school history

Independence 70 - Poca 8

- Patriots have outscored opponents 170-8 over first three games.

Sherman 32 - River View 20

Nicholas County 71 - Wyoming East 7

Man 41 - Westside 0

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

Bluefield falls to 0-3 after comeback comes up short
Bluefield falls to 0-3 after comeback comes up short
Bluefield falls to 0-3 after comeback comes up short
Pulaski County vs. Bluefield
Football Friday, September 9: Part 2
Football Friday, September 9: Part 2
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1