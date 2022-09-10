Football Friday, September 9: Part 3
Check out highlights and scores from Week 3
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
Buffalo 62 - Mount View 22
Greenbrier West 54 - Pocahontas County 0
- Cavaliers have outscored opponents 113-0 over first three games.
Greenbrier East 42 - Robert C. Byrd 14
Montcalm 24 - Paden City 8
-The Generals are out to the first 3-0 start in school history
Independence 70 - Poca 8
- Patriots have outscored opponents 170-8 over first three games.
Sherman 32 - River View 20
Nicholas County 71 - Wyoming East 7
Man 41 - Westside 0
