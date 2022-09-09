What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its queen. (Source: CNN/UK PARLIAMENT TV/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

The long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, has been adapted to the specific circumstances of the queen’s death in Scotland, and some details haven’t been publicly confirmed.

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

Friday, Sept. 9

— King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

— At noon, church bells rang at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and across the country in honor of the queen.

— Also at noon, Parliament held a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

— A 1 p.m., gun salutes were fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

— Afternoon — The king met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

— 6 p.m. — The king made a televised address to the nation in which he spoke of his “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, the queen, and vowed to continue her “lifelong service” to others.

— 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, Sept. 10

— 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

— 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.

— 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

— The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, where the coffin is likely to rest at Holyrood Palace before being moved to St. Giles’ Cathedral so members of the public can pay their respects.

— The coffin will be transported by train or plane to London.

— The queen will then lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will again be able to pay their respects.

— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

— The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

