Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

