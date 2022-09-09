Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico- California border

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain on parts of northwestern Mexico and Southern California.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.

At midafternoon Friday, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was becoming less organized, with forecasters predicting it would diminish to a remnant low overnight.

Kay was centered about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of San Diego, California, and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). The storm was expected to start a more marked turn to the west that would take it farther out into the Pacific.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that “flash, urban, and small stream flooding” was a threat across Southern California and southwestern Arizona.

The center said southernmost California could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting 6 to 8 inches. It said the Sierra Nevada, Arizona and Southern Nevada might receive 1 to 2 inches, with isolated spots at 3 inches.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Earl continued heading out into the open seas after passing southeast of Bermuda.

Late Friday afternoon, Earl was centered about 430 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving northeast at 26 mph (43 kph).

Earl knocked out power to 1,500 customers as it brushed past Bermuda early Friday, downing several trees in the British territory. Crews had cleared roads by midday and were working to restore power to the few homes still in the dark.

Government agencies and public transportation were operating as usual, while ferries were scheduled to restart service Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student