Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout

Cobb County Sheriff Greg Owens shares his thoughts on two deputies killed while serving warrant. (Source: WXIA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told reporters at a news conference that the deputies were attempting to arrest a man wanted on theft charges in the driveway of his home Thursday night when another man inside confronted them with a gun.

A shootout ensued when the armed man refused commands to drop his weapon, VanHoozer said, and both deputies were fatally wounded. The shooting suspect and the man with the outstanding warrant were both arrested following a standoff with officers who swarmed the neighborhood.

The two slain deputies were identified Friday as 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Ervin.

“They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity, family men loved by their families and their kids,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens told a news conference.

Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022....
Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022. Two deputies were killed in an ambush while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in a suburb near Atlanta, a sheriff said Friday. The two deputies had returned to their vehicle after knocking on the door when another car pulled up Thursday night, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. The deputies got out of the vehicle and were talking to a suspect when shots were fired, he said.(John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Both men arrested at the scene made initial court appearances Friday afternoon.

Christopher Golden, 30, was charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers. Christopher Cook, 32, wasn’t charged in the killings. But he was booked on six outstanding theft charges.

Both men were denied bond. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys.

VanHoozer declined to give specifics of what happened during the standoff that ended with the two men arrested, the home’s front door out of its frame and windows broken. He did say there was no more gunfire after the deputies were shot and no other officers were injured.

The sheriff had previously told reporters his deputies had been “ambushed.” On Friday afternoon, he deferred questions about the shootings to the county police chief, whose agency is conducting the investigation.

VanHoozer said police had tried to be forthcoming with what they knew during an “unfolding investigation” in which they still had limited information.

Asked if he would call the shootings an ambush, VanHoozer said: “What I’ve just given you are facts. I’m not going to label it.”

Sprawling Cobb County, with more than 760,000 people, is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student