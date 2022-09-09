PikeView Students Climb Steps to Honor 9/11 First Responders

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It has been more than two decades since the 9/11 attacks. This year, students and faculty from PikeView High School held an event in remembrance of those who risked their lives to help others on that horrific day. Students gathered in the gym for a ceremony to honor all the firefighter, police, and military who lost their lives because of the attacks in New York.

Principal Anna Lilly told of her experiences watching the events unfold surrounded by her students.

“Nothing about that day was normal. Most teachers spent their days watching the television and just trying to help the students cope with the situation because we were dealing with not only our emotions, but we also had to help the students understand the situation and try to put some of their fears to rest and try to provide comfort to those students.”

Firefighters on that day climbed the stairs of the Twin Towers to rescue the those trapped inside the inferno. For many of them, this would be the last thing they would ever do. To honor their sacrifice, some of the students ran 2071 steps at the school’s football field to show just some of what the firefighters went through that day.

The students gave their best effort to complete the task, but many struggled in the hot sun - a heat that barely compares to the flames the first responders experienced during the tragic events in New York.

First Sergeant Steven Compton who also ran the steps spoke of the importance of keeping the memory of the heroes of that day alive in the minds of the generations who were born following the attack.

“Well, I think, especially young people, I think they don’t understand what those people went through and things like this gives them an idea of exactly what those, those firefighters and police officers did to try to save people and without thought, without stopping, without thinking, they did their job, and it lets young people know what 9/11 is all about.”

The students who finished the climb were exhausted. Although they will recover from the soreness, the appreciation that they gained for the first responders went through that day will likely never fade.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.