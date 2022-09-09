Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray New) – Officials in Florida are warning parents nationwide to be cautious of products that look like candy but actually contain drugs.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said with Halloween around the corner, it’s not too early to be on the lookout for these deceptive products.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be wary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.

“Not only does this make it easier for kids to hide drugs from their parents, but it also makes it more likely for unknowing kids (or even adults) to consume the drugs believing it is candy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

If you believe your child has ingested something they shouldn’t have, officials say to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student