Football Friday looks nice, but we’re in for a damp weekend

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, as high pressure sits to our northeast, and SE wind flow continues to bring in some Atlantic moisture this evening. Our Friday evening looks nice and dry though overall, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/sprinkle. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

By Saturday morning, low pressure riding in from the Mississippi Valley will bring showers, and the rain looks to be on and off throughout the entire day. While severe weather doesn’t look likely thanks to cooler temps and cloud cover, occasionally heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding issues.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Areas of fog will be likely into the weekend as well. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 60s for most during the day, dropping only a few degrees to the upper 50s/low 60s as rain continues into Saturday night.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday looks a bit wet as well, with scattered showers especially during the morning hours. Highs on Sunday will be a tad warmer, but still below normal for this time of year, in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

RAIN CHANCE (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue into Monday as a separate frontal system from the west also enters the area. Once again, severe weather chances look nil, but localized heavy rain/high water will be the main concerns into early next week.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to dry out quickly by Tuesday, and pleasant weather looks to be in store after that for a while...stay tuned!

