Enjoy today because some unsettled weather is on the way

High pressure will keep us dry today but these conditions won’t last long
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will keep us dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Dry conditions will last throughout the overnight hours.
Dry conditions will last throughout the overnight hours.(WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure will take over our region on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll bring on-and-off rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend and into early next week. The rain could be heavy at times which could result in some localized flooding issues. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be below-average, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s through the weekend.

Heavy rain may lead to some localized flooding issues this weekend.
Heavy rain may lead to some localized flooding issues this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we will gradually dry back out, and temperatures look to stay on the cooler side for a while. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

TOMORROW
Football Friday looks nice, but we’re in for a damp weekend
Full Forecast (9/9)
Full Forecast (9/9)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A dry Friday on the way, rain chances rise again this weekend
Full Forecast (9/8)
Full Forecast (9/8)