Enjoy today because some unsettled weather is on the way

High pressure will keep us dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

We’ll stay dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Low pressure will take over our region on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll bring on-and-off rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend and into early next week. The rain could be heavy at times which could result in some localized flooding issues. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be below-average, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s through the weekend.

Next week, we will gradually dry back out, and temperatures look to stay on the cooler side for a while. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

