Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The daughter of the former fire chief of the Sophia City Fire Department is facing charges of embezzlement.

Brandi Ball, 39, was detained and taken to Raleigh County Magistrate Court Friday afternoon. She is accused of conspiring with her father, Kenneth Churning.

Churning was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his department between 2017 and 2019. After rejecting a plea deal last month, he is expected to go to trial in December.

According to the criminal complaint, Ball used Town of Sophia funds to purchase $400 worth of merchandise at JoAnn’s in Beckley in June of 2018. She was also provided an AT&T cell phone using Town of Sophia funds from June 2018 to December 2019. Other purchases, such as that of a Christmas tree and tree votive, were also made.

Ball’s bond was set at $50,000.

