The City of Bluefield hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is on Sunday.

Today, community members gathered at Chicory Square in Bluefield to honor the lives lost.

The event included the presentation of colors by the Bluefield High School JROTC, the singing of the national anthem, god bless america and more.

The keynote speaker was retired Army Colonel Douglas Smith.

