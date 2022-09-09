Beckley Youth Museum unveils newest exhibit

Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia unveiled its newest exhibit on Friday.

“Toys: The Inside Story” focuses on the inner workings of a child’s favorite toys. The exhibit, which is geared toward children ages six to 12 and focuses on critical thinking and problem solving, is currently on loan from the Ithaca Science Center in New York.

“It’s about toys, and kids are just naturally attracted to toys, but they don’t always understand all the mechanics that go into make them function,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley. “So in this exhibit, they can see their favorite toys taken apart...what makes them work, and it’s really an eye-opening experience for them, as well as their caregivers.”

The exhibit will be up until the end of the year. Tickets are $5.

The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia is open from 10 a.m . to 5 p.m. seven days a week until its winter hours take over Nov. 1.

