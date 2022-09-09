Beckley VAMC plans community walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Beckley VA Medical Center is bringing awareness to one of the most affected demographics.

Veterans.

Here’s a troubling statistic: 22 veterans die by suicide a day.

The medical center has teamed up with Active Southern West Virginia to host a community walk to share resources and ways to help struggling veterans.

“Suicide prevention is a community effort so the more that people, in general, know about veterans’ suicide and maybe how they can help a veteran who might be in crisis if they ever find themself in that situation,” said Sara Yoke, Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VAMC. “It’s just really key...”

So mark your calendars! The walk is set for Wednesday, September 28, at 2 p.m. Walkers will be meeting at the Welcome Center pavilion at Little Beaver State Park.

The walk is roughly one-and-a-half miles.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.