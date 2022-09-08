The Skin Firm has grand opening today.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A new business has opened up in Mercer County

“The Skin Firm” specializes in facials, dermaplaning, eyelash and eyebrow work

They even offer the number one facial in the world, the hydro-facial.

The owner, Lesley Lambert, has worked as a hospital nurse for over 20 years, and she feels that this is phase two for her path.

Lesley, owner:

“This is something new and exciting, and we love to bring it to Bluefield. Again, just happy, healthy, good energy, and just something fun for people to do and also be healthy and take care of themselves and their skin.”

The Skin Firm is open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 4:30 PM, with flexible appointments available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.