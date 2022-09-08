Ronceverte music hall plans craft and vendor show

Second Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show
Second Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Ronceverte, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those in the Ronceverte community are working to save their music hall.

The Second Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held this weekend. Close to 30 local vendors will be set up inside the American Heritage Music Hall at Island Park, where they will be selling autumnal decorations and everyday items. Shoppers will also have the chance to win raffle drawings and free tickets to a music night at the hall.

Organizers of the event say the show is a great way to help the music hall and support local artists at the same time.

“The music hall needs the support from all of us, so this is a way that we can support them, and then everybody can come out and support all the crafters and vendors around the area.”

The craft show will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The show’s proceeds will help cover the cost of building maintenance and utilities.

