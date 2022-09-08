New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Humane Society has 60 days to vacate its current location on Shelter Road in Fayetteville.

The Fayette County Commission had originally asked the non-profit to leave earlier after a breakdown in negotiations over their Memorandum of Understanding a couple months ago.

News of the breakdown has taken many Fayette County residents by surprise, including Billy Humphrey, who showed up at the shelter on Wednesday. He was there for a new rescue dog after his other dog, Juliette, died on Tuesday. He wanted to find his other dog a friend so it wouldn’t be lonely. But when he got there, he learned this may be his last visit.

“Somebody needs to explain something. I had no idea what was going on until I came up here.”

The humane society was originally scheduled to leave earlier, but was given an extension during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Fayette County Commission. Due to the floods, Commission President Allison Taylor said they had not had the opportunity to advertise yet for new operators.

In an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday, the humane society’s director, Brooke Hutcheon, talked about factors that led to the breakdown. While she said the commission provides a reimbursement for payroll, it was not enough to keep the shelter operational. There was also a disagreement over the intake of animals.

“There’s a lot of animals that need to be saved. It would probably take more than one shelter to help all of the animals in Fayette County.”

Meanwhile, she said the society’s board of directors had not been able to secure a new location yet. “We want to help as many animals as possible. That’s why we want to transition this period of us leaving and another organization coming in to save as many animals as possible.”

While the humane society has been ordered to vacate, they have been given the opportunity to re-apply if they will agree to the commission’s terms.

