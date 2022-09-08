Narcan given away as a part of Save a Life Day.

Narcan is being given away today in WV
Narcan is being given away today in WV(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -

It was “Save a life” day in West Virginia.

All 55 counties joined forces to give away free Naloxone -- and to offer training on using it.

Grants Supermarket took part.

Tents were set up at the locations in Bluefield, Bluewell and Princeton today.

The nasal spray is used to treat overdoses.

Summers County hosted its own “Save a life day” booth at the old Magic Mart parking lot in Hinton.

Folks were on hand to demonstrate how to administer the Narcan nasal spray.

The theme of today was “Meeting people where they are.”

The idea is to get Naloxone to those who need it most -- by focusing on high-risk areas.

If you have any questions or have interest in getting Naloxone -- or Narcan -- you can go to wvsoar.org or community connections.

