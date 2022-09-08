Naloxone Day underway; officials looking to train you

2021 Naloxone Day
2021 Naloxone Day(Kingdom Life Fellowship Church)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Naloxone will be offered across West Virginia Thursday, September 8.

The theme for this year is “Meeting People Where They Are.”

The Save A Life Day event is meant for getting a larger portion of naloxone to people at risk of overdose by focusing distribution on high-risk areas, incorporating outreach strategies, and partnering with people who use drugs.

Pick-up sites acros the state include churches, clinics, libraries, colleges, recovery homes, gas stations, fire departments, groceries, parks, and dollar stores.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WDII) is also providing over 10,000 fentanyl test strips across the state for free distribution at Save a Life Day events.

Locations for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties include:
McDowell (11a-3p)
Food Mart, Maybeury
Goodson’s Supermarket, Welch
Mercer (11a-3p)
Mercer St., Princeton
Grant’s Supermarket, Crossroads, Princeton
Grant’s Supermarket, Bluefield Ave, Bluefield
Grant’s Supermarket, Majestic Place, Bluewell
Bluefield State University, Basic Science, Bluefield
Concord University, Student Center, Athens
Pavilion Park, Matoaka
Historic Train Depot, Bramwell
East River Ruritan, Oakvale
Monroe (11a-3p)
Market Street & Company Building, Peterstown
Raleigh (1p-6p)
Freedom Park, Beckley
Kroger, Beaver
Fire Station, Glen Daniel (3p-6p)
Shop Rite, Shady Spring (3p-6p)
War Memorial Park, Sophia
Summers (11a-3p)
Old Magic Mart, Hinton
Wyoming (11a-3p)
One Voice, Oceana
IGA Store, Mullens

Attendees will receive one Narcan kit, an in-person training, and information about local resources.

You can find a statewide map of 180 events at savealifewv.org.

