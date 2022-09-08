Naloxone Day underway; officials looking to train you

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Naloxone will be offered across West Virginia Thursday, September 8.

The theme for this year is “Meeting People Where They Are.”

The Save A Life Day event is meant for getting a larger portion of naloxone to people at risk of overdose by focusing distribution on high-risk areas, incorporating outreach strategies, and partnering with people who use drugs.

Pick-up sites acros the state include churches, clinics, libraries, colleges, recovery homes, gas stations, fire departments, groceries, parks, and dollar stores.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WDII) is also providing over 10,000 fentanyl test strips across the state for free distribution at Save a Life Day events.

Locations for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties include: McDowell (11a-3p)

Food Mart, Maybeury

Goodson’s Supermarket, Welch Mercer (11a-3p)

Mercer St., Princeton

Grant’s Supermarket, Crossroads, Princeton

Grant’s Supermarket, Bluefield Ave, Bluefield

Grant’s Supermarket, Majestic Place, Bluewell

Bluefield State University, Basic Science, Bluefield

Concord University, Student Center, Athens

Pavilion Park, Matoaka

Historic Train Depot, Bramwell

East River Ruritan, Oakvale Monroe (11a-3p)

Market Street & Company Building, Peterstown Raleigh (1p-6p)

Freedom Park, Beckley

Kroger, Beaver

Fire Station, Glen Daniel (3p-6p)

Shop Rite, Shady Spring (3p-6p)

War Memorial Park, Sophia Summers (11a-3p)

Old Magic Mart, Hinton Wyoming (11a-3p)

One Voice, Oceana

IGA Store, Mullens

Attendees will receive one Narcan kit, an in-person training, and information about local resources.

You can find a statewide map of 180 events at savealifewv.org.

