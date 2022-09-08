Naloxone Day underway; officials looking to train you
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Naloxone will be offered across West Virginia Thursday, September 8.
The theme for this year is “Meeting People Where They Are.”
The Save A Life Day event is meant for getting a larger portion of naloxone to people at risk of overdose by focusing distribution on high-risk areas, incorporating outreach strategies, and partnering with people who use drugs.
Pick-up sites acros the state include churches, clinics, libraries, colleges, recovery homes, gas stations, fire departments, groceries, parks, and dollar stores.
The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WDII) is also providing over 10,000 fentanyl test strips across the state for free distribution at Save a Life Day events.
|Locations for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties include:
|McDowell (11a-3p)
Food Mart, Maybeury
Goodson’s Supermarket, Welch
|Mercer (11a-3p)
Mercer St., Princeton
Grant’s Supermarket, Crossroads, Princeton
Grant’s Supermarket, Bluefield Ave, Bluefield
Grant’s Supermarket, Majestic Place, Bluewell
Bluefield State University, Basic Science, Bluefield
Concord University, Student Center, Athens
Pavilion Park, Matoaka
Historic Train Depot, Bramwell
East River Ruritan, Oakvale
|Monroe (11a-3p)
Market Street & Company Building, Peterstown
|Raleigh (1p-6p)
Freedom Park, Beckley
Kroger, Beaver
Fire Station, Glen Daniel (3p-6p)
Shop Rite, Shady Spring (3p-6p)
War Memorial Park, Sophia
|Summers (11a-3p)
Old Magic Mart, Hinton
|Wyoming (11a-3p)
One Voice, Oceana
IGA Store, Mullens
Attendees will receive one Narcan kit, an in-person training, and information about local resources.
You can find a statewide map of 180 events at savealifewv.org.
