Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis.

Police said Kelly was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live.

Police issued an alert for him in connection to many shootings around the city. He had an active warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder issued Wednesday.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody, police said. He is suspected of killing four people, wounding three, in a shooting spree throughout Memphis. (Memphis Police)

He was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. in the Whitehaven neighborhood.

Kelly is accused of killing four people and wounding three. Police said he posted live footage of himself pointing guns and shooting people on Facebook and Instagram.

Kelly’s criminal history includes charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Those charges stem from an arrest in 2020.

Mayor Jim Strickland says Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison for those charges, but served just 11 months and was released in March.

WMC reports the first shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday when a 24-year-old man was shot and killed.

The next shooting happened at 4:35 p.m. A man was found dead after being shot multiple times.

One minute later, a shooting occurred in which a woman was shot in the leg. She is in non-critical condition at the hospital.

The next shooting happened at a business. Police said Kelly ran into the store and shot a man. That victim is in critical condition.

That’s when the citywide search was launched for Kelly. Police pursued him for hours.

Three more shootings occurred before Kelly was captured. Two women were shot and killed. One of them women was also carjacked. A man was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Law enforcement pursued the suspect into Arkansas, where he’s believed to have carjacked a gas station customer before heading back to Memphis. Southaven Police say Kelly faces an armed carjacking charge.

During the search for Kelly, police urged people in parts of Memphis to stay indoors. Memphis Area Transit Authority was suspended, and AutoZone Park was evacuated during a Redbirds game.

