Lawmakers release statements on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

(WDBJ) - Multiple Virginia lawmakers have released statements on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96 at the time of her passing, was the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history.

“Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.”

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

In 2007, I had the distinct honor and pleasure of escorting Queen Elizabeth II to the Chamber of the House of Delegates during her visit to Virginia. While her stature was small, her presence was great.



My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her countrymen. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's decades-long reign was marked by incomparable poise, a steady devotion to the people of the UK, and a deepening of the critical friendship between our nations. My thoughts are with all mourning her powerful legacy. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 8, 2022

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the

United States of America, and Former First Lady Melania

Trump: pic.twitter.com/TlPhP81ziH — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 8, 2022

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

