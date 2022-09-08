Greenbrier Valley Theatre adapts classic play

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lewisburg’s Greenbrier Valley Theatre is putting a twist on a classic play this month.

On Friday, September 9, the theatre will debut “Midsummer’s Nights,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Those who worked to adapt the piece say it will incorporate elements of the famous playwright.

But don’t be fooled...this isn’t your mamma’s Shakespeare.

“We wanted to create something that would make Shakespeare feel more fresh and exciting and accessible for, perhaps, younger audiences who may be struggling with Shakespeare or just veterans who may be ready for a refresh of what Shakespeare could be,” said the play’s co-director Jenn Sulecki. “There’s brand new music. There’s magic, so I think there’s something for everybody in here...we’re excited for everybody to see it.”

The play will run until September 24. Tickets and Showtimes can be found at www.gvtheatre.org.

