Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is facing charges that include delinquency of a minor.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a former teacher at a private Christian school is facing additional charges after a reported incident at a school prom.

WCTV reports that 39-year-old Julie Hoover has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

The charges stem from a school prom on April 8. A student reportedly told investigators that Hoover pressured him to drink alcohol at the event, even forcing the straw from her cup into his mouth.

An administrator told investigators that staff had the alcohol in a back room to drink after the event when students left.

According to authorities, the student also said that when he was on or near the dance floor, Hoover was “twerking” on him, making him uncomfortable. At least two other people corroborated the story and told investigators they got in between Hoover and the student several times, trying to get the teacher to stop.

Hoover was arrested in June after deputies said she was sexting with an 18-year-old at the school.

Previously, records showed that the 18-year-old’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between the student and teacher.

According to court documents, the mother also told deputies that Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into Hoover’s home while her husband was at work.

An official with the school, who asked not to be identified, issued the following statement in response to Hoover’s latest arrest:

“Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian. We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Grand jury reportedly probing Trump leadership PAC
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina: Senators reject a near-total abortion ban
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II