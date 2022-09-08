In Focus: putting the spotlight on BSU

Bluefield State University
Bluefield State University(WVVA News)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recently, WVVA featured Dr. Robin Capehart, President of Bluefield State University, on In Focus. The full 30-minute interview aired on Sun. September 4 at 9 a.m.

Dr. Capehart talked about the school’s change from Bluefield State College (BSC) to Bluefield State University (BSU). He also talked about academic programs in high demand, the school’s athletic programs and more.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in West Virginia and Virginia. It airs every Sun. morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you have an idea for a segment, or if you’d like to be interviewed, please email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
The Skin Firm is now open for business!
The Skin Firm has grand opening today.
Narcan is being given away today in WV
Narcan given away as a part of Save a Life Day.
Instructor Les Farmer helps student during class
MCTEC’s ‘Grow Your Own’ program aims to address teacher shortage
Scams affect area
Scams are a danger in the community