A dry Friday on the way, rain chances rise again this weekend

High pressure will have temporary control of our weather to wrap the week
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few showers here and there this evening, but the chance of rain should fade after sundown. Overnight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and low temps in the 50s and 60s. Areas of fog will be possible, especially in cooler valleys/river valleys.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks like the driest day of our work week. We should see a mix of sun, clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY
FOOTBALL FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay rain free. Highs will be seasonable Friday as well, topping off in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will head east into the weekend, and low pressure will once again take the reins into Saturday and Sunday. This weekend looks a bit soggy at times, with on-and-off rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Sat, Sun, and into early next week. With more clouds and rain, temps will be below-average, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s through the weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we will gradually dry back out, and temps look to stay on the cooler side for a while...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Full Forecast (9/8)
Full Forecast (9/8)
High pressure will keep us dry as we round out our work week.
Drier air moves in for the end of the workweek
Full video forecast (9-7-2022)
Full video forecast (9-7-2022)
ISOLATED RAIN AT BEST THURSDAY
Gradually drying out a bit more into late-week