A dry Friday on the way, rain chances rise again this weekend

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few showers here and there this evening, but the chance of rain should fade after sundown. Overnight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and low temps in the 50s and 60s. Areas of fog will be possible, especially in cooler valleys/river valleys.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks like the driest day of our work week. We should see a mix of sun, clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay rain free. Highs will be seasonable Friday as well, topping off in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will head east into the weekend, and low pressure will once again take the reins into Saturday and Sunday. This weekend looks a bit soggy at times, with on-and-off rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Sat, Sun, and into early next week. With more clouds and rain, temps will be below-average, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s through the weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we will gradually dry back out, and temps look to stay on the cooler side for a while...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

