Drier air moves in for the end of the workweek

Most should stay dry throughout the day today, however, a few showers are possible this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

A few showers remain possible this evening, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to drop down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

A gorgeous day is in store for our Friday as high pressure builds in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s for most. We will stay dry Friday evening for Football Friday games and temperatures will be in the 60s for most.

We will grow more unsettled as we head into the weekend as rounds of rain and storms move through our area. Heavy rain is possible at times and may lead to some flooding issues. As a result of the rain and cloud cover, we will stay cooler with highs in the 60s.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into early next week and temperatures look to remain below average. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

