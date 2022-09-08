Drier air moves in for the end of the workweek

High pressure will bring a mix of sun and clouds and lower humidity
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most should stay dry throughout the day today, however, a few showers are possible this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Most will stay dry today, but a few showers are possible this afternoon.
Most will stay dry today, but a few showers are possible this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers remain possible this evening, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to drop down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise we'll see mainly cloudy skies with lows in...
A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise we'll see mainly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A gorgeous day is in store for our Friday as high pressure builds in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s for most. We will stay dry Friday evening for Football Friday games and temperatures will be in the 60s for most.

High pressure will keep us dry as we round out our work week.
High pressure will keep us dry as we round out our work week.(WVVA WEATHER)

We will grow more unsettled as we head into the weekend as rounds of rain and storms move through our area. Heavy rain is possible at times and may lead to some flooding issues. As a result of the rain and cloud cover, we will stay cooler with highs in the 60s.

Rain could be heavy at times this weekend and early next week which may result in some...
Rain could be heavy at times this weekend and early next week which may result in some localized flooding.(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into early next week and temperatures look to remain below average. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A dry Friday on the way, rain chances rise again this weekend
Full Forecast (9/8)
Full Forecast (9/8)
Full video forecast (9-7-2022)
Full video forecast (9-7-2022)
ISOLATED RAIN AT BEST THURSDAY
Gradually drying out a bit more into late-week