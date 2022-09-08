BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Darrel Hamrick, the Wayside man who was considered “armed and dangerous” and on the run Wednesday evening, has turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office .

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, Hamrick turned himself in around 9:30 am Thursday, September 8th.

On Wednesday Hamrick was identified as a person of interest in an incident earlier in the day in Monroe County, according to Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

It is still unknown at this time the particulars of the incident.

West Virginia State Police is also at the sheriff’s office working with the fellow officers as processing of Hamrick is underway.

Limited information is being released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

As we learn more WVVA will bring it to you both on-air and online.

