BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

West Virginia State Police are also on hand at the sheriff’s office as processing of Hamrick is underway
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)(WVVA News)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Darrel Hamrick, the Wayside man who was considered “armed and dangerous” and on the run Wednesday evening, has turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office .

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, Hamrick turned himself in around 9:30 am Thursday, September 8th.

On Wednesday Hamrick was identified as a person of interest in an incident earlier in the day in Monroe County, according to Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

It is still unknown at this time the particulars of the incident.

West Virginia State Police is also at the sheriff’s office working with the fellow officers as processing of Hamrick is underway.

Limited information is being released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

As we learn more WVVA will bring it to you both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down

Latest News

natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
The Skin Firm is now open for business!
The Skin Firm has grand opening today.
Narcan is being given away today in WV
Narcan given away as a part of Save a Life Day.
Instructor Les Farmer helps student during class
MCTEC’s ‘Grow Your Own’ program aims to address teacher shortage
Scams affect area
Scams are a danger in the community