WVU Tech plans fashion show fundraiser for athletic department

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Next month, West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley will host a fashion show fundraiser. The university is using the event as a way to raise money for its athletic department to ensure its capability to continue competing at a national level and recruiting athletes.

The show is being sponsored by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and will feature fashions made by global designers from West Virginia.

Jen Wood, Executive Director of University Relations at WVU Tech, says this unique fundraising approach has gained nothing but support.

“This is the first signature event we’ve done for athletics in more than a decade, and, so, everybody is really excited and have been so supportive from campus, from folks from the community...Our community models are excited. Our sponsors have been great, and our retailers have been great to work with just giving folks an opportunity to do this.”

The Glam Night Out fashion show will be held at the Resort at Glade Springs on October 22. Here, community members will model the fashions on a runway.

Tickets to the event are $75, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit www.wvutech.edu/glam to learn more.

