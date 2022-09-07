Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have taken a county official into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

KVVU reports Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into police custody following a search warrant. He was booked late Wednesday on one count of open murder, per Clark County Detention Center records.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference Thursday that DNA found at the crime scene matched Telles, the Associated Press reported. They also said they found shoes and a straw hat at his home that matched those of the suspect captured on video.

Police spent most of the day searching Telles’ home, even towing two vehicles off the property, in connection to the death of 69-year-old Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call. The Clark County coroner’s office stated that he died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

German had previously written a series of reports about Telles during his re-election bid that reportedly did not place Telles in a favorable light.

Telles lost the bid for re-election.

In an email late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Clark County said they “have no comment at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.