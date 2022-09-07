Security guard fatally shot man who stabbed him with axe, police say

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT
CHICAGO (WLS) - Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a security guard and a man with an axe outside of a marijuana dispensary in Chicago.

Police say a male suspect hit an armed security guard in the leg with an axe during an argument Monday morning outside the Zen Leaf Dispensary in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood.

After the guard was sliced in the leg, a struggle ensued, and the guard fired at least four shots, witnesses say. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

“I don’t know what’s with people. It’s crazy that we have to get to these extremes to be safe,” resident Maca Navas said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in good condition with lacerations to his leg. He is expected to be OK.

“I think he did the right thing,” resident Jake Wilson said.

Investigators shut down the block for several hours as they photographed evidence, including the axe that was left lying on the sidewalk and towels used to stop the security guard’s bleeding wound.

Witnesses say the suspect was carrying the axe in a large backpack. It’s unclear if he was a potential customer at the dispensary.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that may indicate a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

