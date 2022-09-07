Scattered showers are possible today, but some drier air is on the way

Drier conditions are expected as we round out our workweek
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
Many areas are dealing with dense fog this morning and lots of cloud cover. The fog will lift later this morning and we should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Some showers are possible today, mainly during the afternoon hours, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

A few showers remain possible tonight, but most should see mainly cloudy skies and some patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

The end of our workweek looks drier with the exception of a few spotty showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s for most.

We will grow more unsettled as we head into the weekend. A low-pressure system will bring rounds of rain and storms Saturday afternoon and into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

