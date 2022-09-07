Scattered showers are possible today, but some drier air is on the way

Many areas are dealing with dense fog this morning and lots of cloud cover. The fog will lift later this morning and we should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Some showers are possible today, mainly during the afternoon hours, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

A few hit-or-miss showers are possible today with temperatures in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers remain possible tonight, but most should see mainly cloudy skies and some patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

A few showers are possible tonight with some patchy fog developing late. (WVVA WEATHER)

The end of our workweek looks drier with the exception of a few spotty showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s for most.

The end of our workweek looks drier with unsettled weather returning over the weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will grow more unsettled as we head into the weekend. A low-pressure system will bring rounds of rain and storms Saturday afternoon and into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.