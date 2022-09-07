Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. (Source: WMC)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Community members in Memphis and people across the country are honoring 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s life in a special way.

The teacher and mother of two is believed to have been kidnapped and killed during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis campus on Sept. 2.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is accused of forcing Fletcher into an SUV and is charged with murder in connection to her death. He is facing several other charges, like kidnapping and identity theft, as well.

Memorials filled with flowers, balloons and messages to Fletcher have formed around Memphis, from the UofM area at the site where police say she was abducted to South Memphis where her body was recovered.

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. Organizers say this event is a way to honor and finish the run Fletcher started the day she was abducted.

Friday morning’s 8.2-mile run is set to begin at 4:20 a.m. at Central and Belvedere. According to the Facebook page for the event, more than 550 people say they are taking part.

A gym in Jonesboro, Arkansas held similar events to symbolize the end of Fletcher’s run.

“We’re going to come together as a gym family, as a local community, as a running family to finish the run for her,” Callie Talley said.

Talley says some gym members knew Fletcher and her family and wanted to put on this event to pay tribute to her life.

