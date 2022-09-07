New River CTC offers accelerated, online classes for those who missed August registration deadlines

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - New River Community and Technical College (CTC) is making it easier for people to receive higher education.

The college is currently allowing students to register for Rolling Start classes, 10-week, online classes that focus on general education such as math, Microsoft Word, business and more. All of these accelerated classes are worth three credit hours.

Jenni Canterbury, Director of Communications for New River CTC, says Rolling Start is a great chance for those who didn’t make the August registration deadline to not fall behind this semester.

“Life is busy for so many people, and when you go to sign up for college, you complete your application, you get your other paperwork in, but sometimes it takes a little bit longer because, well, you have other things on your plate,” she shared. “So, if people aren’t able to get everything in to start for that August semester, it can be really discouraging to have to wait until January to start classes.”

Registration for Rolling Start is open until Friday, September 23, before classes begin on Monday, September 26. Learn more at www.newriver.edu.

