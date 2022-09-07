Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

According to WFIE, the same objects were seen over areas of Kentucky as well.

Meteorologist Arden Gregory said they were likely SpaceX Starlink Satellites that were visible for a few minutes.

“A neat sight for sure, but nothing to be worried about,” Gregory said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina: Senators reject a near-total abortion ban
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police investigating shooting at park