‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

The victim was out of town when a man and woman allegedly broke in through a window and made themselves at home. (KCAL, KCBS, Virginia Pinto via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman says she was victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation – wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling.

Virginia Pinto says she and her roommates at her home in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood were all out of town when a man and woman allegedly broke in through a window and made themselves at home.

Pinto says the squatters camped out in her room, used her bed and shower and even wore her clothes during their stay. Video shows her clothes scattered around her bedroom and a pipe and lighter left on her unmade bed.

“All my clothes down to the underwear, the socks, my Yezzys, my pants,” she said.

Pinto says a roommate eventually found the squatters inside the home Aug. 9 and called police. The woman was arrested, while the man reportedly ran off.

“That lady was literally hiding in the closet for an hour. The police came and told her to get out, and the first thing she said was, ‘This is my home,’” Pinto said.

She says the intruders took some of her belongings, including $2,000, purses and clothes. But they left behind a sculpture she owns that resembles real money.

“They must have seen it and thought, ‘Wow, we hit the jackpot.’ And then, nope,” she said.

It’s unclear how long the intruders stayed in the home, but Pinto says it was at least 24 hours.

“The beds were undone. They took showers. They washed clothes. They had a lot of time,” she said.

Days later, just on the other side of her now boarded up window, Pinto found a tarp with stuff left behind, such as a small air conditioner, a jug of orange juice, two pillows and a bench.

Since the incident, she’s added a Ring doorbell, propped a pole up against her door and made sure all gates are chained up.

“I feel like I can’t sleep peacefully at night, and now, I wake up any time I hear something. It’s very scary,” Pinto said.

Police say Pinto now plans to move out of the home next month.

