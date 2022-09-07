Gradually drying out a bit more into late-week

Highs in the 70s, isolated showers at times into Thursday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal boundary and areas of low pressure to our southeast and further aloft will keep us slightly unstable into tonight. We’ll see a few more showers/rumbles of thunder, and locally heavy rain will still be possible, especially before sundown this evening. We’ll otherwise end up partly cloudy with areas of fog overnight and slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 50s-low 60s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and slightly lower humidity (at least to start) as surface high pressure to our northwest fights for a little more control. We’ll still have enough energy for a few showers here & there during the afternoon, but many will stay rain-free. Highs will top off in the low-upper 70s for most. Thursday night, we should be dry and cool with lows in the 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a quiet end to the work week. We’ll be mainly sunny, with only a slim chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon/evening. Football Friday should be good overall weather-wise. High temps will be in the low-upper 70s Friday and Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Chance of rain
Chance of rain(WVVA WEATHER)

Our next frontal system will swing in this weekend-giving us wider-spread rain and cooler daytime highs (below normal) in the upper 60s-low 70s Saturday and Sunday....STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

