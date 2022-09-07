Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy

A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld Group PLC, the world's second-largest chain of movie theaters, said Wednesday that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Cineworld Group has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S., the company announced in a statement Wednesday morning.

The British company owns American theater company Regal Cinemas, operates in 10 countries with altogether 747 sites and about 9,139 screens globally.

The company said it will undergo restructuring and is expected to negotiate with U.S. landlords at theaters “to pursue a real estate optimisation strategy ... to improve US cinema lease terms in an effort to further position the Group for long-term growth.”

The company said it expects to operate its business and cinemas as usual during the restructuring.

Cineworld has built up about $4.8 billion in net debt, not including lease liabilities, the Associated Press reported.

The theater group is also reportedly considering its bankruptcy options in the other countries in which it operates and will continue to honor its membership programs.

Theaters worldwide have been hurt by sagging sales since the pandemic began. This summer’s $3.3 billion in ticket sales is still running nearly 20% behind the summer of 2019, before the pandemic, as of late August, the data firm Comscore reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Photo of Darrell Hamrick (WVSP)
BREAKING: Person of Interest turns himself into Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback