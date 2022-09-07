AWAY Center to host new fundraising gala

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The ‘AWAY Center’ (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center) is taking a fresh approach to fundraising this year.

The center serves victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking, and stalking in its four-county coverage region serving Raleigh, Nicholas, Summers, and Fayette County.

This year, the organization will be hosting a ‘Purple Halo Gala’ at Tamarack on Friday, October 7th, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers invite the public to come out for a fun filled night of music, dancing and drinks.

“We’re also going to have Christy Martin. She’s a world renowned boxer with a Netfix series. She’s from right here in West Virginia. She’s going to tell us about her experience, something we work very closely with, domestic violence,” explained Erin Jones, the organization’s Assistant Exec. Dir.

The cost to attend is $75 per person or $125 for a couple. Those interested in attending may purchase tickets at Upcoming Events – AWAY (awaywv.org) Table sponsorships are also available.

