‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by police

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities were searching for a Wayside man Wednesday afternoon considered “armed and dangerous.”

Darrel Hamrick was identified as a person of interest in an incident earlier in the day in Monroe County, according to Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Hamrick was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla with the license plate WV-3WA316. He was last seen on Wayside Talcott Road.

People in Monroe, Greenbrier and Summers County were advised by police to be on the lookout. Anybody who spots Hamrick is asked to not approach him and to call the State Police’s office in Union at 304-772-5100 or 911.

