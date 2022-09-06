Our unsettled pattern will last through midweek

Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are expected throughout the rest of the morning. This afternoon we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms but not everyone will see rain today. Some storms could produce some heavy downpours so some localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

A few showers and storms remain possible overnight, otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing late. Lows tonight will dip down into the 60s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible once again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday, otherwise, we should stay dry to end out our workweek.

We do look to grow more unsettled as we head into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

