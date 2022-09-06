New Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. nearly complete

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The new headquarters for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is nearly complete.

The facility will be located in the Pinecrest Industrial Park, right off of the Beckley Bypass. The 10 million dollar project will allow deputies to move and operate in a bigger space.

While the project was originally supposed to be complete by Labor Day, Commission Pres Dave Tolliver said Tuesday there have been a few delays.

“Everything has been delayed in terms of getting things for windows, control panels, smoke detectors. Everything is on delay.”

No date has been set for the official opening. Construction crews broke ground on the new facility in march of 2021.

The Raleigh County Veterans’ Museum will fill the space left vacant by the Sheriff’s Department on Eisenhower Drive.

