Rain continues overnight. Flooding issues still a concern.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for our area until 11PM tonight. We’re going to continue to see more rain throughout the evening, with even more rain coming tomorrow. This could lead to flooding issues and ponding on roadways, so make sure to stay weather aware throughout the evening.

The Flood Watch goes until 11 PM tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight temperatures will get down into the mid to low 60s. Alongside the continuing rain, we could also see some patchy fog issues in some spots.

We will remain wet overnight with the potential for some patchy fog. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’re going to see more rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the region. The morning will be cloudy for sure, but the rain will remain more isolated. Throughout the afternoon things will develop more widespread. The potential for heavy rainfall is there as our area remains under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. So, make sure tomorrow you’re paying attention to the roadways as we return to work. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Tomorrow is looking to be more of the same. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week we will remain wet. Temperatures for the most part will top off in the mid 70s, with some days being even cooler than that. Next week we look to drop into the 50s overnight so things will be a little chilly as we inch closer and closer to fall.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.