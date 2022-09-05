Miners return to Pocahontas for 30th annual reunion

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, Pocahontas, Va. welcomed back dozens of coal miners for the town’s 30th annual Coal Miners Reunion.

The reunion featured free food catered by the town’s Ole #3 restaurant, along with live music, raffles and more.

“Coal is what built this town. Coal is what built all the communities around us. So we just want to keep honoring our miners and railroad workers, and not let that heritage die,” said Melissa Gibson, the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

For many in Pocahontas, mining is the definition of labor. On Monday, the town marked three decades of hosting the annual reunion.

“When you work in a place in the mines, you become family. You might not see those people for a long time so then you have reunions that you can come, and you can really catch up on how everybody’s doing,” said John Williams, a former coal miner.

This year’s reunion also featured live music performed by Makenzie Phipps, Bill Archer and Calvary’s Hill Church. Organizers say they plan to return for Labor day in 2023.

