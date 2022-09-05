Flooding will be a concern this Labor Day

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding today.
A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE REGION. FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE TODAY.

Rounds of rain and storms (which may be heavy at times) are expected throughout the day.
We’ll see some scattered showers continue this morning and rounds of rain and storms this afternoon. Some storms could produce some heavy rainfall which may result in some localized flooding issues. The rain and clouds will keep us cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The entire region is under a Slight (2/5) risk for excessive rainfall today.
Rain and storms will continue this evening, but coverage should lessen after midnight. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s for most.

Rain and storms will continue this evening, but coverage will lessen overnight.
A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers is expected tomorrow. Temperatures will top off in the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers at times is expected tomorrow.
We look to stay unsettled through the rest of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our chance of rain will be lower as we head into the end of the workweek.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

