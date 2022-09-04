Rain tonight and into tomorrow could bring isolated flooding issues for Labor Day

Rain is falling across our area today and it will continue into tomorrow. The rest of this evening we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see some pockets of heavier rain falling with some of these storms so make sure to stay weather aware as flooding is a possibility in low lying areas.

Overnight we could see a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will continue through the evening, and we could see some pockets of fog as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Rain will continue overnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow our area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. We will start out the day with rain showers and temperatures in the mid 60s. After lunchtime we’ll see the potential for thunderstorms. During the day we could also see more pockets of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding in lower lying areas. The high for tomorrow will be right around 70 degrees.

A Marginal risk for most of our area on Labor Day. Northern Pocahontas County is under a Slight risk. (WVVA WEATHER)

Flooding remains a concern tomorrow, so make sure to STAY WEATHER AWARE (WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of the week will be a wet one. Every day we are looking at a good chance of rain and heavy cloud cover. If we’re lucky the rain might let up a little bit by Friday.

Rain continues to be the trend all week. (WVVA WEATHER)

