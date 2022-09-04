New murals coming to Tazewell’s Main Street

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Mainstreets all across Appalachia are getting an upgrade, and this is no different for the town of Tazewell. Alongside Tazewell Today’s beautification project, Murals on Main, several walls in town are in the process of becoming sites for public art

“We have a lot of empty spots on main street, it’s starting with the mural here in the mini park and it’s actually going to be moving to several locations on Main Street. We’re working on five different locations right now with several different artists.” - Vanessa Rebentisch / Executive Director of Tazewell Today

One of the murals called, “Standing Tall” is set to honor Black citizens, historical and modern, who helped shape Tazewell County.

“And they were speakers, and they were teachers and they were poets and they put their stories.. In story books and in poetry. And we were able to keep that history. This history is going to be even greater because our young people will be able to come up and be able to read about them and understand who they are. And it’s history that won’t be lost.” - Jeanette Wilson / Mural Committee Member

Jeanette has a personal connection to the mural, having her grandfather and uncle featured . The piece will be named after a stanza in her uncle George Murray Dickerson’s poem.

The mural was designed by local artist Ellen Elmes, and features several local painters and is set to be unveiled this fall.

The other mural currently in progress in the mini park is designed by Violet Asbury, and is set to be an ode to all the iconic places of Tazewell.

Soon all five walls will be painted by and celebrating Tazewell’s most talented.

