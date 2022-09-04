Local business expands to produce

Blue Mountain Rustic introduces Pickin' and Grinnin'(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -

Business at Bluefield, Virginia’s “Blue Mountain Rustic” has only expanded since opening its doors last spring.

Their first expansion was a gem mine, and now they’ve grown to include a local produce stand : Pickin & Grinnin’

“I think that the mass production of produce and things have really ruined the industry as a whole. And people are starting to want that home time feel, the old school way of eating, ya know? And honey, i’m in heaven i grew up that way and so we just wanted to bring that back to the community, really.”

Dewayne Jenkins/ Pickin & Grinnin’

Owner of blue mountain rustic, Allen Hatfield, says the stand serves an important place in the community for farmers and consumers.

“The connections that we are making, its been amazing. Just seeing the enthusiasm its made it all worth it. But yes, we’re trying to give that outlet to the local farmers whether its produce, whether its honey, whether its jams, jellies. You know all that kind of things.”

Allen Hatfield / Blue Mountain Rustic

If you’re looking for food grown closer to home, Pickin & Grinnin’ is open 10am to 6pm Tuesday through Saturday.

