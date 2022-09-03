Pop up showers possible today. The rest of Labor Day Weekend looks dreary.

Labor Day weekend is upon us and today will be a pretty nice day for most of us. Through the rest of the afternoon, we could see a few pop-up storms though nothing widespread.

Overnight tonight we will stay pretty dry with partly cloudy conditions. Lows will be sitting in the low 60s. We will be a little muggier tonight than we have been the past few nights as more rain inches closer into the area.

We will see partly cloudy skies tonight. There is the possibility of patchy fog as well. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Most of the rain will pop up after lunchtime. The greatest chance to see rain will be during the early evening. Cloud cover will be pretty heavy over the next week or so beginning on Sunday, so take advantage of the sun today while we have it. Highs tomorrow will be sitting in the upper 70s. Some of the rain tomorrow could be heavier as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Labor Day itself might outdo Sunday as the wettest day this holiday weekend, Widespread rain will be moving into the area Sunday night into Monday, and we will see some lingering storms through the evening.

Looking ahead, we will see showers and thunderstorms in the forecast the rest of the week.

